MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Shocked By Trump’s High Coronavirus Approval Polls: ‘People Seem to Be Seeing Him as a Leader’

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell was shocked to see that President Donald Trump currently has a high approval rating for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, remarking “No matter what he says, people seem to be seeing him as a leader.”

On Wednesday, Mitchell observed, “There is politics involved” in the coronavirus crisis, adding, “We’ve heard very little from, for instance, the more likely, most likely nominee of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden. He’s having difficulty getting… projecting through this crisis as the campaign goes totally on hold, and we’re also seeing some polls indicating the president’s approval ratings among Democrats and independents skyrocketing to their highest levels yet.”

“Some 60 percent approval ratings for the way he’s handling this crisis as he continues to hold these briefings,” she noted, citing a recent Gallup poll, and added “The briefings are working for the president, no matter what he says, people seem to be seeing him as a leader. At least more people do.”

Former President Barack Obama’s ex-Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Messina responded, “Yeah, as you know Andrea, you and I share a healthy skepticism on public polling, and I think what polling shows right now is not going to be what happens.”

“The problem President Trump has is he’s made a bunch of promises that have turned out to be wrong on this virus, and going forward, once we get really deep into this in the next couple of weeks, the American public is going to look back and say, ‘What did you say would happen and what actually happened?'” Messina declared. “The second political challenge he has is the economy, right? These numbers right in the middle of his re-election campaign. The unemployment numbers are skyrocketing in the states, and this is going to present a real problem for him.”

“For Vice President Biden, he has the opposite problem, which is he now has to kind of sit there and watch all of this. He can’t go out and raise money, he can’t kind of consolidate his lead. We had to move some of the primaries back. So it’s a challenge for him too,” he concluded. “But right now, President Trump, I would reject all of the polls you see back and forth and just know that in a month from now, people are going to kind of look back and say, ‘What happened and who is responsible?’ and President Trump’s comments are someday going to be on a television ad and it’s going to be really difficult for him to rebut in the Fall of this year.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

