NBC News Calls Brokaw Comments About Hispanics ‘Inaccurate and Inappropriate’: ‘We’re Glad He Apologized’

NBC Nightly News tonight reported on the controversy surrounding the newscast’s former anchor Tom Brokaw.

Brokaw was roundly criticized for saying on Meet the Press Sunday, “I also happen to believe that the Hispanics should work harder at assimilation. That’s one of the things I’ve been saying for a long time.” He later apologized.

The Nightly News coverage included this statement from an NBC News spokesperson to reporter Stephanie Gosk:

“Tom’s comments were inaccurate and inappropriate, and we’re glad he apologized.”

You can watch the segment above, via NBC.

