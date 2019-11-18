Fox News’ Neil Cavuto defended his colleague Chris Wallace from an attack from President Donald Trump, telling Trump that it’s not the job of journalists to praise him.

“What makes something fake news?” Cavuto asked his audience on Your World Monday afternoon. “I would assume if the news being reported is fake or wrong and the person reporting that news knows it is fake or wrong, that is bad.”

But what if the news being reported is accurate, the facts are good they just sound bad? My colleague Chris Wallace has discovered again the president doesn’t distinguish,” he continued. Over the weekend, Trump lashed out at Wallace for giving a tough interview to House Minority Whip Steve Scalise on Fox News Sunday, whom Wallace called out for mischaracterizing testimony.

“Passions run deep these days, but facts should run deeper. Even if those very facts can elicit wildly different reaction, some insisting they exonerate the resident and others adamant say they all but indict the president,” Cavuto continued, calling it a “pity” that Trump apparently didn’t care about Wallace grilling Democratic Rep. Jim Himes.

“You are not the first president to say the media has it out for you. No less than press darling John F. Kennedy himself had his moments with the media,” Cavuto said. “We can’t please all. The best we can do as journalists is to be fair to all, including you, Mr. President. That’s not fake doing that, what is fake is not doing that, what is fake is saying Fox never used to do that. Mr. President, we have always done that.”

Cavuto stressed to Trump that journalists “are not entitled to praise you but we are obligated to question you, and to be fair to you. Even if it risks inviting your wrath. You are free to rage. All we are free to do is report and let the viewers decide.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]