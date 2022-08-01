NYT Reporter Says Tucker Carlson Trashes Trump in Private: He ‘Thinks Very Little’ of His Audience

Jeremy Peters of the New York Times claimed Monday night to have the inside track on how Fox News host Tucker Carlson truly feels about former President Donald Trump.

He shared some of those insights from his reporting with Newsmax TV host Eric Bolling. Peters’ book Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted was released in February.

According to the reporter and author, Carlson personally holds Trump in contempt, but is more than happy to align himself with him publicly to siphon support and viewers.

On The Balance Monday, Bolling noted Carlson was at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey golf club over the weekend, where the pair was photographed together.

“I saw a lot of pictures floating around the internet of Trump and Tucker Carlson kind of yucking it up a little bit in the Trump box,” Bolling said.

Bolling asked Peters why he feels Carlson would be seen with Trump, despite Peters’ assessment that cable’s top-rated host is not a fan.

Peters was blunt in his response:

I think you know as well as I do that Tucker, in private, what he says about Trump is very different than what he says about Trump in public, and it benefits him to be seen having photos taken with Trump at the golf course and everything. I would not be surprised at all to see Tucker, I quoted him in my book, he said, “I am voting for Kanye West.” This is in 2020 so… he didn’t vote for Trump as far as we know. I mean, I don’t know, I wasn’t there with him in the in the ballot box, but we know that Tucker Carlson is one of these people who benefits from having the Trump audience on his side, but thinks very little of the people who make up that audience.

Bolling stated he believes Carlson might have presidential ambitions, and if he ran, he would need Trump’s voters to get him there.

He turned the segment over to Peters for a final thought.

“I think there are a lot of people, Eric, who snicker behind Trump’s back, who say that they support him publicly and they like his ideas, and they like him,” Peters said. “But privately, it’s a different story, and that to me is the ultimate fallacy of the conservative media.”

