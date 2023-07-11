Piers Morgan dared former President Donald Trump to participate in the Republican primary debates and said not doing so would be “cowardly.”

Morgan issued the challenge while discussing the 2024 Republican presidential race with former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday’s Fox News Tonight.

Conway said that while Trump is currently the runaway favorite to win the nomination, he should do the debates, the first of which is in August on Fox News. Trump has suggested he may skip it and claimed the network is “very prejudiced” against him.

“The more people who run, the more competition, the better for Donald Trump,” Conway said of the crowded GOP field. “Trump loves competition. I think he should show up to the debate.”

“So do I,” Morgan said.

“He’s way ahead,” she stated. “He’s got very little to gain, but why stay at home and watch them all talk about you?”

“Donald Trump is many things,” Morgan said. “But in all the time I’ve known him, I’ve never known him to duck a challenge or be a coward. So, if you’re watching, Donald, come on.”

“He’s not being a coward at all,” Conway protested. “He’s being a frontrunner.

“No,” Morgan shot back. “It’s cowardly. Get on that stage and show us what you’re made of. If you want to be president again, you gotta come out and face the debate music. Haven’t you? Come on, Donald. You know you want to secretly.”

Morgan concluded, “He remains the biggest star out there, but he has to turn up. Otherwise, your star can quickly wane.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com