Jeanine Pirro Scoffs at Democrats’ Green New Deal: They’re Concerned About ‘Cows Farting’

During her opening statement on Saturday, Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro lambasted Democrats for their concern about bovine flatulence.

After claiming the Democrats’ Green New Deal — as proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — including pulling planes from the air, Pirro moved on to fart talk.

“My favorite part [of the Green New Deal] is where they seek a net zero greenhouse gas in 10 years,” Pirro said. “So you may ask why net zero as opposed to zero? The reason is that they are not sure they will be able to get rid of bovine flatulence.”

“I can’t believe I said that,” she added.

She continued on, breaking into an occasional chortle: “Aka, cows farting. These emissions from cows are of concern to the left because the bovine emissions have an environmental impact and the methane gas produced by the bovine flatulence contributes to the greenhouse gases that contributes to global warming.”

Then after laughing, she quipped, “Need I say more?”

Earlier on Saturday, President Donald Trump also tweeted out his thoughts about how the Dem’s Green New Deal will try to eliminate “all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & the Military.”

I think it is very important for the Democrats to press forward with their Green New Deal. It would be great for the so-called “Carbon Footprint” to permanently eliminate all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & the Military – even if no other country would do the same. Brilliant! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com