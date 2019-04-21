Preet: Mueller Report Shows He ‘Absolutely’ Believes Trump Can Be Prosecuted Once He Leaves Office
Preet Bharara was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union Sunday if President Donald Trump could be prosecuted when he is out of office — and the former US attorney said the Mueller report made clear they believe there is “future legal jeopardy.”
“Is there [legal] exposure for President Trump?” Tapper asked, noting Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s report “alluded to the fact that presidents are not immune from prosecution after their presidency is over.”
“Yes, look, I mean, the Mueller view, it seems to me, if you look at the document, is that they absolutely believe there is a potential viable prosecution once Donald Trump leaves office,” Bharara said. “I mean, he says in great particularity that, although you cannot prosecute a sitting president under the OLC interpretation, we are nonetheless preserving evidence, while memories are fresh and documents are available, because a president, once he leaves office, can be charged with crimes committed while in office.”
“I don’t think it could be more clear,” Bharara continued. “Whether or not a prosecutor will seek to do it and whether or not there will be viable defenses, I don’t know. But the position of the Mueller team, to me, is clearly the case they think there’s future legal jeopardy.”
Watch above, via CNN.
