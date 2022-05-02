Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes reacted with shock Monday after POLITICO published a reported draft of an upcoming ruling of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

A purported opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito reads in part,

Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.

POLITICO reported Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joined Alito in a 5-4 decision to overturn the law which made abortion legal nationwide. Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly joined the court’s liberal wing in dissenting.

If the document is authentic, which POLITICO, the issue of abortion will soon be left up to the states to decide.

On The Rachel Maddow Show, Hayes’ handoff to the host lasted six minutes as both grappled with the news.

“I am absorbing this right now, as you are talking about it,” Maddow. “You and I both need more time to process this than is afforded by the fact that we’re live on television right now. But, do we share the understanding that this is the first time before ruling has been issued we have seen but purports to be the draft ruling ever leaked to the press?”

Hayes called the news “emotional,” due to “what it signifies.”

Maddow opined the country could resemble nations across South America if Republicans take legislative majorities in 2022 and the White House in 2024.

“If this ruling for the court… is gonna look anything like this, and we are going into a midterm season where the Republicans are poised to take the House and the Senate, then President Biden is still President Biden, and he would presumably veto such a measure,” she said. “But, in the event that we had a Republican president in 2024, that’s where we’d be. We’d be a South America-style nationwide abortion ban in America.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

