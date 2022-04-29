‘Sale at Victoria’s Secret’: Joy Behar Has Madison Cawthorn, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Tucker Carlson Joke Ideas for WHCD

Ahead of Saturday’s White House Correspondents Dinner, The View panel suggested jokes for the occasion.

The dinner will consist of comedian Trevor Noah and President Joe Biden, both of whom are expected to make jokes as is the tradition at the annual dinner, which is back on after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunny Hostin asked Joy Behar how, being a comedian, she would handle jokes at the dinner.

“It so happens, thank you for asking, it so happens we have a comedy writer on staff,” said Behar, and she read three jokes written by View staff writer Frank Santopadre.

“Madison Cawthorn wanted to be here, but there was a sale at Victoria’s Secret,” said Behar, referring to photos of Cawthorn wearing lingerie that were publicized by Politico.

There was some laughter from the audience.

View guest co-host Ana Navarro told a joke: “Madison Cawthorn wanted to be here, but he got stopped at the airport trying to bring in a gun for the third time.”

Cawthorn, a Republican who represents North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, has been stopped twice in the past couple years for carrying a gun through airports in North Carolina, first in February 2021 and this month.

Behar told another joke: “Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to attend tonight, but her tinfoil hat kept setting off the metal detectors.”

This elicited some audience laughter. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, is known for pushing conspiracy theories.

Behar then told another joke: “America is facing some dark times, but not as dark as Tucker Carlson’s testicles.”

Behar also suggested Biden “nod off” and say “call me Sleepy Joe,” referring to the nickname critics give him for not being on the ball.

Navarro suggested Biden mock Florida.

