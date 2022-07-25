Samantha Bee’s Late-Night Full Frontal Canceled After Seven Seasons

Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal got the axe this week from Warner Bros. Discovery. The late-night show will not be returning to TBS in the fall.

Bee’s representatives confirmed the cancellation to Variety in a statement on Monday. TBS also released a statement saying the cancellation after seven seasons could be chalked up to “difficult, business-based decisions.”

“We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future,” the network said.

The Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Twitter account suggested, however, that Bee was leaving the show to “spend more time with her family.”

Full Frontal is leaving TBS to go spend more time with her family. — Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (@FullFrontalSamB) July 25, 2022

Other tweets from the account referenced Donald Trump telling January 6 Capitol rioters to “go home,” as they tweeted, “go home, and go home in peace.”

To our loyal fans – we love you, you’re very special. Go home, and go home in peace. — Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (@FullFrontalSamB) July 25, 2022

Bee’s show often earned lower ratings than most other late-night programs, but her monologues, especially ones aimed at Trump, often went viral and earned the show attention, sometimes not always positive.

In 2018, the comedian referred to Ivanka Trump as a “feckless c**t” in a monologue targeting her father’s immigration policies. The bit earned outrage, and some advertisers dropped the show amidst the controversy.

Bee did apologize for the language, saying, “The problem is that many of women have heard that word at the worst moments in their lives. A lot of women don’t want to reclaim that word. They want it gone, and I don’t blame them. I don’t want to inflict more pain on them.”

The former Daily Show correspondent weathered the storm, though, and celebrated 200 episodes in December of last year. She continued taking controversial subjects head-on for her liberal base with salty language, including recently dubbing conservative Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade the “anti-p**sy posse.”

Bee’s talk show also racked up 12 Emmy nominations, including one win for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special in 2017.

