Newly-minted Fox News contributor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared with Jeanine Pirro to attack former FBI Director James Comey following the release of a critical Inspector General report.

The former White House Press Secretary for President Donald Trump went after Comey as a “liar and a leaker” while appearing on Pirro’s show Saturday.

“This is the third IG report to come out and show that Comey was a liar and a leaker and he disgraced himself and did a total disservice to the FBI. I think we’re seeing more and more and more and continued reasons why the president was completely right in firing James Comey,” she said.

The Trump administration’s initial stated reason for firing Comey was for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Pirro then called for Comey’s indictment. The Department of Justice has declined to bring charges against Comey, and the Inspector General found no evidence he leaked classified information.

However, the recent IG report harshly criticized Comey’s conduct and his handling of classified and sensitive documents.

“I believe in Bill Barr. I talk about the fact that he’s a slow locomotive. Nobody is going to get him off of the track. But I haven’t seen him do anything yet,” Pirro said. “Jim Comey has to be indicted for what he’s done.”

“I think he’s lucky he’s not already in prison,” Sanders said. “We’ll see what happens. I have total confidence in Bill Barr.”

