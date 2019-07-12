Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News host Sean Hannity wrapped Thursday night’s program with a calm and earnest invitation to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to come on his show and even offered to devote the entire hour-long to their interview.

“I’m going to extend tonight an offer to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Hannity said, adding ” I know she watches, she’s on Twitter, she tweets about the show. I want to give you an hour.”

He also offered his a full three hours on his talk radio show before adding in a calm manner “You get a lot of criticism on this program, we’ll talk, we’ll have a conversation. Hope you’ll join us.”

This invite came at the end of the show just before teasing to the 10 PM host Laura Ingraham who was quick to remind his cable cohort that she also made the same, and notably unrequited, invitation to AOC a few months ago.

In many ways, both Hannity and AOC represent pure expressions of their ideological bent, and both are something of lightning rods for criticism from their detractors.

A meaningful conversation between the two would not only be fascinating to watch but may actually heal our divided nation. Or not.

Watch the invitation above via Fox News.

