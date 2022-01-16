Sen. Blackburn Says Her Grocery Store Was Out of Food Amid Supply Chain Issues: ‘No Lettuce, No Celery, No Berries, No Avocados’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) ripped Democrats’ efforts to eliminate the filibuster on Sunday while arguing that the GOP “cannot depend on Manchin and Sinema to do our job,” and should do more to resolve issues affecting Americans, such as inflation and supply chain issues.

With only a marginal 50-50 majority (where Vice President Kamala Harris serves as tiebreaker), Democrats do not currently have the votes to eliminate the filibuster, as both Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have voiced their opposition.

“[Democrats] used the filibuster this week to block a vote on Ted Cruz‘s Nord Stream 2 sanction bill. So very hypocritical,” Blackburn said. “But once again, they are going to tried to do away with the filibuster to blow up the senate so they can blow up the court, so they can blow up our form of government.”

The Tennessee senator noted the two Democrats’ opposition to getting rid of the filibuster, and claimed Democrats would “try to use some form of legislative trickery” to push voting rights legislation.

Asked by host Maria Bartiromo whether she thinks Manchin and Sinema will hold firm on their stance, Blackburn replied that she thinks they will.

“Here’s the thing, Maria,” Blackburn continued. “We as Republicans cannot depend on Manchin and Sinema to do our job. We need to be out there communicating our message that we are the great opportunity party.”

She added that people “don’t want to hear about these antics and the politics or the partisanship,” but want policies and solutions that “are going to make their life better,” such as resolving supply chain issues and addressing inflation.

She then went on to note that her grocery store seemed to have been impacted by the ongoing supply chain issues.

“They’re going to the grocery store — there’s no food,” Blackburn said. “I went there Friday night. No lettuce, no celery, no berries, no avocados, at my grocery store. People want this solved.”

She listed inflation as another issue voters list as a main concern, and said “this is the action people are wanting to see and they’re very frustrated with the Biden administration.”

Bartiromo then asked Blackburn what the odds of Sinema leaving the Democratic party are.

“I do not know what those odds would be,” the senator replied. “But what I do know is this: I am grateful for commonsense Democrats. We’ve got commonsense Democrats in Tennessee. They are looking at this at Democratic party and they are saying ‘my party left me, and I’m not welcomed there.'”

Watch above, via Fox News.

