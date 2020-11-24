Seth Meyers went off on the only lawyers “insane” enough to be a part of President Donald Trump’s “unhinged assault on American democracy,” specifically roasting the “craziest addition” to the team: Sidney Powell.

On the last episode of Late Night, Meyers, along with pretty much everyone else, mocked the press conference held by Trump’s legal team on Thursday, during which Rudy Giuliani’s hair began to drip and Powell pushed insane election fraud conspiracy theories.

Powell has since doubled down on her voter fraud claims — going a little too far and pushing theories “too insane” for the Trump team or even “friendly Fox News hosts.”

“If you thought Rudy was bonkers, this lady is crazier than a cereal mascot,” Meyers joked.

Meyers reminded his viewers of a 2018 appearance Powell did on Fox News before she was making daily headlines, during which host Lou Dobbs tried to fact check her wild claims about immigrants and the spread of diseases.

The host then gave a rundown of Powell’s latest theories, namely her belief that there’s an “international communist conspiracy involving a dead Venezuelan leader to subvert the election.”

“And yet curiously, she kept refusing to provide evidence of this vast scheme when pressed,” he said. “Even by friendly Fox News hosts who were basically desperate to agree with her as long as she could provide a shred of evidence.”

Meyer’s noted that even Tucker Carlson could not get himself to support Powell’s claims.

“Sidney Powell has been saying similar things for days, on Sunday night, we texted her after watching one of her segments. What Powell was describing would amount to the single greatest crime in American history,” Carlson said on his show last week. “Millions of votes stolen in the day. Democracy destroyed, the end of our centuries-old system of self-government, not a small thing.”

“Wow, you know you’re in full loony territory when even Tucker Carlson won’t go along with what you’re selling,” Meyer’s quipped, also pointing out that the Trump campaign is pretending she was never part of the legal team despite the fact that “she was literally standing at an official Trump press conference.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

