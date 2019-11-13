Late Show host Stephen Colbert hailed “Impeachment Eve” on his Tuesday night show and rolled out an “Impeachment Tree” decorated with props in keeping with the festivities, including a copy of the infamous July 25 call summary, a “quid pro snow”-flake and, as a final touch, a gilded set of “Lindsey Graham’s balls.”

“We’re heading into my favorite season,” a smiling Colbert said as he previewed the first public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump and his house band played “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” in the background.

“I’m so excited, I won’t be able to sleep. So like every other night of the Trump presidency,” he joked. “I’ve already decorated my impeachment tree. Bring it out, boys!”

“There you go. Fantastic,” Colbert marveled. “It’s got all the traditional ornaments. The star on the top is the transcript of Trump’s ‘perfect phone call.'”

“We’ve got plenty of ornaments, we’ve got the quid pro snow. I got some pictures of some of the other presidents who have been impeached,” Colbert explained. “And up here, my favorite…it’s Lindsey Graham’s balls,” he said to uproarious laughter while he gently cupped a small, gold-colored scrotum dangling on the tree.

“He’s not using them these days,” Colbert added after a few beats, twisting the knife.

Watch the video above, via CBS.

