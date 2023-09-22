Steve Bannon Rages That Lachlan Murdoch, New Chairman of Fox Corp, Is ‘Super Woke’

Steve Bannon interviewed former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on his popular far-right podcast Friday and discussed Lachlan Murdoch taking over for his father Rupert as the new chairman of Fox and News Corp.

“Real quickly about the sons and particularly Lachlan, because Lachlan is totally woke. They say, Oh, he’s a conservative. That’s all nonsense. And the wife is woke. He’s woke. I mean, they’re super woke,” declared Bannon, a former Trump White House adviser.

“So you’re going to see a lot more of the Dana Perinos, you’re gonna see a lot more of the Republican climate, you know, cult. All of it, sir,” Bannon asked. Bannon has long been a critic of Fox News and Rupert Murdoch, who resigned as chairman of its parent company this week, having regularly blasted him as a “foreigner” who only takes from the U.S.

“Well, I think the other son, I would say for sure, Lachlan I haven’t given up. Lachlan can go a little bit both ways and Lachlan is a businessman. So Lachlan is not going to be happy if this trend continues with Fox and our people keep deserting Fox. I can’t imagine he’s happy about the reduced, even though it’s not yet fatal,” Giuliani replied.

“Here’s what you ought to understand as big a network here they got, all the money, all the talk show host. You know, they have no stroke. They lost to us in January when they came in hard with the Karl Rove crowd,” Bannon fumed, adding:

They came in hard with that. They’ve come in hard on this, that this is more chaos. Show government shutdown, government shutdown. I don’t understand how we can seize the moment and then have massive victories like we did in 14. So they’re big, but they’re ineffective. It’s empty calories. They don’t they don’t bring the heat and they don’t bring the heat that’s focused like war Room and all this. Kirk, Posobiec, you know, John Simon, other shows.

“They don’t drive the news or like The New York Times of old you know if you got it in the Times 30 years ago, you got it all over television. But you go back about four or five years at its height, maybe for ten years, when you had O’Reilly and Hannity and Tucker, they were making the news,” Giuliani shot back.

Watch the full clip above via War Room.

