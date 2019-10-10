Trump campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany rolled out an unverified report claiming former Vice President Joe Biden accepted close to a $1 million from Burisma Holdings, the natural gas company that Hunter Biden worked on the board of, in a Thursday appearance on Fox & Friends.

McEnany began the segment by dubbing the top Democratic presidential candidate “quid-pro-Joe,” who she described as a “falling” and “desperate man” trying “to distract from the wrongdoing of Joe and Hunter Biden.”

After correcting McEnany on her claim that Biden is second-place in the RCP poll, Fox News host Steve Doocy then questioned his guest about the unfounded report that Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani pushed on Hannity on Wednesday night: “Rudy was on with Sean last night and he was talking about some documents, some sort of proof that the former vice president had been involved in something, you know, unscrupulous?”

“Yeah, he did. It was a member of parliament in the Ukraine who says he has evidence that Joe Biden received 900,000 in lobbying funds from Burisma — that needs to be looked into,” McEnany surmised. “Look, you know, we have proof of one thing that China and Ukraine were throwing buckets of money at Hunter Biden. I certainly don’t believe Hunter Biden was some sort of indispensable talent. I don’t think the rest of the nation does. So we got to ask those questions. And every day we learn more facts. Those facts exonerate President Trump and incriminate Joe Biden. That was just one of the many.”

A skeptical Steve Doocy challenged McEnany’s claims by asking if “they have got documents to prove that,” to which she replied, “It’s a Ukrainian member of parliament who says he has documents. I have yet to see those documents. They need to be looked at.”

“We don’t know that it’s true,” Doocy concluded.

“We don’t know that it’s true, no,” McEnany said.

Giuliani promoted the claim on Fox News, pointing to remarks from Ukraine PM Andriy Derkach, who claims to have found documents related to the corruption investigation that “describe the mechanism of getting money by Biden Sr.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

