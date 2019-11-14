Fox News opinionators, following the first day of public impeachment hearings, mocked and insulted the two witnesses that testified: acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent.

While over on MSNBC coverage obsessed over the details provided on President Donald Trump’s covert Ukraine policy, Fox News hosts dismissed the hearings as a dud. In doing so, they went after the two witnesses, often in brutal terms.

Sean Hannity called Taylor and Kent “self-important, uncompelling” bureaucrats who “seem to care more about Ukraine-first policies than America-first policies.” Fox News host Mark Levin, during an appearance on Hannity’s show, twice described Kent and Taylor as “two homeless guys.”

Frequent Fox News guest Christian Whiton, who has also written for FoxNews.com, commented during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show that “deep state crybabies” Taylor and Kent “looked like people who sat by themselves at recess.” Carlson called them “washed up bureaucrats.”

Laura Ingraham took aim at Kent’s water bottle.

After Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo commented, “He drank a lot of water Laura. I mean fish are not this hydrated,” Ingraham remarked, “What is this? Is he on the treadmill? What is this with the water bottle? Do you guys see that?” as the water bottle was circled in red on the screen.

Ingraham also declared, “I thought he had an oxygen chamber or something,” while Arroyo said, “It was like a medical-sized water tower,” and a “water silo.”

On Taylor, Ingraham remarked that he “should have starred in one of those shampoo commercials from the early 80s,” before playing an old Faberge Organics shampoo commercial.

“I remember that shampoo, that’s how bad it is,” she laughed.

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, however, had more positive words to say.

“I think that William Taylor was a very impressive witness and was very damaging to the president,” he declared.

