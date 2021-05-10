Teachers Union Chief Randi Weingarten Calls Out Election Misinformation on Fox News During Heated Debate with Martha MacCallum

Fox News viewers were treated to a heated debate between The Story host Martha MacCallum and American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten on Monday, as Weingarten sought to hold Fox’s feet to the fire over some of the network’s biggest names spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election, specifically the baseless theory that President Joe Biden won the election due to voter fraud – a theory that former President Donald Trump and his supporters have continued to espouse, despite Fox’s own fact–checks of the claims.

Following an already-contentious back-and-forth over how to get kids safely back to school, the topic turned to efforts to teach critical race theory, and counter-efforts by states to stop such education. After establishing that she and MacCallum didn’t agree on the conclusions of Nikole Hannah Jones‘ Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project, which offers a curriculum that is already being used in some schools, Weingarten turned to the 2020 election.

“I would hope that Fox would be just as focused on ‘Let’s get rid of the misinformation about what happened in this election.’ This election –”

“Oh come on, Randi,” MacCallum said, cutting her guest off mid-sentence. “This is not the topic. I’m not going to talk about that. We’ve talked about that before. That’s a dodge, okay?”

After some more back and forth about how the history of slavery should be taught in the U.S., Weingarten pivoted again to Fox’s election coverage.

“If you’re talking about misinformation now, Martha, and I hope you are, I really would hope that Fox would really look at what happened in this election and how we can – because every social studies teacher is wrestling with this — discern fact from fiction. We have to do that.”

MacCallum responded that the outcome of the election is well-settled.

“Well we have a president, President Biden was elected in 2020, and I think all of that is quite clear. So I’m not sure why you are so concerned with that part, with that particular moment in history. Every election is significant. Nobody is hiding anything under any rocks here.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]