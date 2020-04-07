Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) brazenly claimed that the media is “rooting” for the coronavirus pandemic to get worse in order to hurt President Donald Trump, in an appearance on Fox News.

Cruz sat for an interview with Laura Ingraham on Monday night, and as the two of them criticized Joe Biden for urging precautions against the pandemic, the senator claimed the press is “trying to root for disaster.”

“You see much of the mainstream media trying to root for disaster. They are rooting for this pandemic to be worse and worse. You saw the Washington Post’s self-proclaimed fact-checker was cheering about a line from the State of the Union where the president said we had the lowest unemployment in 50 years and the Washington Post was saying ‘well, that didn’t stand up well to the test of time.’ Well no, you moron. We had the lowest African-American and Hispanic unemployment ever recorded until a global pandemic that originated in Wuhan, in China, came and ended up causing absolute chaos and catastrophe. But yet, the media – we should be coming together to root for America, to root for defeating the pandemic, and root for jobs coming back. And I think too many partisan Democrats want to just use this catastrophe to attack Trump rather than come together and fight for our country.”

Cruz was referring to Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler, who recently tweeted that Trump’s State of the Union unemployment remarks “did not age well.” Kessler also criticized Trump for using “manipulated stats” and said “it’s foolhardy for any president to brag about the state of the economy on their watch. They have little to do with broad economic trends, good or bad.”

As we noted in our fact check at the time: “This is worth fact-checking because the average over three years is hardly comparable to a four- or eight-year average for other presidents.” Imagine what the average will end up by the conclusion of Trump’s term. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 4, 2020

It’s also an example of how it’s foolhardy for any president to brag about the state of the economy on their watch. They have little to do with broad economic trends, good or bad. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 4, 2020

Both Cruz and Ingraham failed to point out how the media industry has been economically devastated by Covid-19, as well as the fact that the public health crisis extends to those in the press. CBS News producer Maria Mercader and NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth both died after contracting the coronavirus, plus CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin are both currently battling it.

Cruz’s statement comes about a week after Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) claimed that the press “can’t contain their glee & delight” that the U.S. has a higher official number of coronavirus cases than China. Rubio drew major public criticism for his insinuation, though he doubled down on it during an intense interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]