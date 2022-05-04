Senator Ted Cruz through his teeth Tuesday evening when they claimed Democrats want to kill babies after they are born. They do not.

Cruz was on with Laura Ingraham to discuss the recent bombshell leak of a Supreme Court decision draft that appears to reveal an imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision from 1973 that legally protects a woman’s right to abort a fetus.

The Texas Senator has a remarkable ability to embarrass himself in public — sometimes even on Fox News — and did not break his record streak of embarrassing himself during a live television appearance.

Cruz baselessly claimed that Democrats are so pro-abortion that they are willing to kill babies after they are born which Ingraham let go unchecked. Ironically, Cruz brought this fake story up in the context of how Democrats create “straw man” arguments in their debates about choice.

“You look at how extreme they are? Take a look at Ralph Northam, the former governor of Virginia up until just a year ago he was governor of Virginia,” Cruz said of the former governor and a physician. “He did a radio interview where he argued not just for abortion up until the moment of birth, but horrifyingly, he argued for post-birth abortion, which is just flat out murder.”

“He described how he would deliver a child. He would comfort the child. The child would be breathing, crying outside the womb, and then he would have a conversation with the parents about what to do with that child in other words, whether or not to kill the infant he had just delivered.”

Northam did do a radio interview and was asked about very rare third-trimester abortions, and the description that Cruz gave was accurate apart from one critical difference. The former governor was describing a procedure for parents who give birth to a non-viable fetus. Nonviable means there is no chance that this poor newborn can survive on his or her own.

It is an unspeakably sad and tragic and rare circumstance. Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher accurately described Northam’s answer, and the correct context, here:

“But I would tell you one, first thing I would say, this is why decisions such as this should be made by providers, physicians, and the mothers and fathers that are involved,” Northam continued. “When we talk about third-trimester abortions, these are done with the consent of obviously the mother, with the consent of the physicians — more than one physician, by the way — and it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities. There may be a fetus that’s non-viable.” This is clearly a statement about all third-trimester abortions, which are, in fact, extremely rare. Then, Northam addressed Tran’s response. “So in this particular example, if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen,” Northam said. “The infant would be delivered.” “The infant would be delivered,” which means not aborted. This is likely what a doctor would have told Gilbert if one had been present at the hearing. “The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam continued. So the baby has been delivered, resuscitated, and kept comfortable. It is now a living human patient. The “discussion” Northam describes would then involve a different set of laws and ethical considerations governing the continuation of life support and other extraordinary measures. Unless Northam goes on to add “And that discussion would consist of ‘Hey Doc, can we abort now? Great!’,” he is not suggesting “infanticide” or anything like it. He’s talking about the gut-wrenching decisions that families of patients at any age can face. Northam did not, in fact, go on to say that the parents would discuss having the doctor murder the child.

Ted Cruz may have an extremely repellant personality, but he’s by no means dumb. He most certainly knows that Northam was talking about the sad cases of nonviable newborns, but his commitment to scoring political points is much greater than his commitment to telling the truth.

Exploiting the tragedy of nonviable newborns for political gain is a new low for Ted Cruz, a guy who’s not well known for taking high roads of any sort.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.