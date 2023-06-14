The Five Descends Into Chaos Over Kamala Harris: ‘She Slept With Willie Brown?!’

Fox News’ The Five descended into chaos on Wednesday during an argument over whether Black Americans support Vice President Kamala Harris, and whether Harris “slept with” former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

During the show, Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov said, “There is something really crucial that Republicans keep doing that is a major turnoff to the Black community, and that’s insulting Kamala Harris. You don’t take someone who’s so meaningful to that community and say that she’s a diversity hire…”

Co-host Jesse Watters interrupted, “Can I speak for the Black community for a second?”

“No,” shot back Tarlov, prompting Watters to claim that he is 1% Black.

“We have Johnny go out and speak to the Black community two times a week and they do not support Kamala Harris,” Watters said. “Speaking very broadly there.”

Tarlov continued her argument:

If you have one of the highest achieving Black women in the country who’s now made it to the vice presidency, and Republicans and people who talk about her on-air say she’s a diversity hire, she only got where she was going because she slept with Willie Brown…

The panel then erupted as Watters and co-host Greg Gutfeld expressed shock over the claim that Harris “slept with Willie Brown.”

“She did!? I didn’t know that!” said Gutfeld, before Watters asked loudly, “She slept with Willie Brown!?”

Tarlov asked, “Is that not true?” prompting Watters to say, “I didn’t know that. Is that how she got ahead in politics?”

Tarlov, extremely frustrated, retorted, “No, of course not!”

Gutfeld concluded the argument with the remark, “I love it when people accuse us of spreading rumors by actually citing rumors.”

It is well documented that Harris had a relationship with Brown between 1994 and 1995 while Brown was still married, but reportedly “estranged” from his wife.

In 2021, after Harris became vice president, Reuters reported that “the claim Harris ‘had an affair with a married man’ is technically true. But given Brown had been separated from his wife for more than a decade, the claim is misleading.”

After the two became romantically involved, Brown appointed Harris to two state commissions, including the California Medical Assistance Commission, which paid Harris $72,000 a year.

The Los Angeles Times reported at the time of the appointment that “Harris, a former deputy district attorney in Alameda County, was described by several people at the Capitol as Brown’s girlfriend.”

Brown himself addressed his relationship with Harris in a 2019 letter to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker,” he wrote. “And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco.”

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson brought up Harris’ relationship with Brown on his show in 2021, when he remarked, “We know Willie Brown is not the only powerful person she dated.”

Conservative radio host Jesse Kelly also spoke of the relationship during a 2021 appearance on Carlson’s show. Kelly accused Harris of having “started out her political career as Willie Brown’s bratwurst bun,” before remarking, “Kamala Harris will do anything to get ahead.”

