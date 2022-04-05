‘View’ Hosts Blast Stephanie Grisham After She Refuses to Call Marjorie Taylor Greene and Other Conservatives ‘Idiots’

The hosts of The View locked horns with Stephanie Grisham after she took issue with calling Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and other conservatives “idiots.”

Discussing the upcoming confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg noted that every Democrat and three Republican senators — Susan Collins (ME), Mitt Romney (UT), and Lisa Murkowski of (AK) — intend to vote in favor of the judge.

In response to the forthcoming vote, Greene tweeted that “Any Senator voting to confirm #KJB is pro-pedophile just like she is,” later calling out the three Republicans.

“Can I apologize to Sarah Palin? Because this woman makes Sarah Palin look like Madame [Marie Curie],” said Joy Behar. “And also, not a word about her pal Matt Gaetz, who is under investigation for a year for dating an underage girl.”

Grisham agreed that the tweet was offensive, calling out Greene for attacking the Republican party instead of hitting at the Democrats and President Joe Biden as his “poll numbers are tanking.”

Sunny Hostin went on to question why the Republican party is struggling to get Greene “in line,” as “she is a maniac!”

“Everyone knows what it is,” Sara Haines added of Greene’s “pedophile” tweet. “When you see it, you should have your ears perk up. It’s the calling of a QAnon conspiracy theory. Every time they come up with some crazy story, they say, ‘Oh! Let’s make them pedophiles.'”

Behar went on to point to other “ludicrous” conspiracy theories throughout the Republican party, including the claim that former President George Bush is a Nazi.

“And you think, how dumb is this woman? Just remember one thing, she’ll be voting,” Behar added. “Everybody needs to vote is the point. Otherwise, we’re sunk.”

Grisham took issue with Behar’s decision to name-call, saying, “The more we call people idiots, even when they’re saying these idiotic things, the more right gets all — they close ranks.”

“They double-down,” agreed Haines.

Hostin went on to argue that “silence is being complicit,” adding, “And you gotta call an idiot an idiot when you see the idiot because I think it’s really taking down our country. Mistruths.”

“You can’t denigrate — you can’t call people names!” Grisham responded.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is an idiot,” said Hostin. “The definition. Open up the dictionary, look up idiot, and you see her picture!”

Goldberg then challenged Grisham by asking if she thought it was “idiotic” to call Bush a Nazi.

Grisham said that while she did not agree with the claim, calling it “uneducated,” she believed that Republican voters shouldn’t be called names.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com