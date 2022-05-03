‘They’ll Go After Gay Marriage and Maybe Brown v. Board of Education’: Joy Behar Worries Supreme Court Might Allow Racial Segregation Again

Joy Behar suggested on Tuesday the Supreme Court could allow for the racial re-segregate of American schools after a leaked draft order showed the court is prepared to overturn Roe. v Wade.

Politico reported Associate Justice Samuel Alito authored a majority draft opinion that shows the 1973 landmark abortion case would be overturned.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito wrote. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation into who leaked the draft.

On The View, Behar suggested the court could next target the 1954 ruling Brown v. Board of Education, which found racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional.

The co-host expressed her at ire justices nominated by former President Donald Trump all reportedly voted to send the issue of abortion rights back to the states.

Behar warned Roe. v Wade might be “just the beginning” of what the conservative majority court has in store for America:

It sounds to me that all of them felt that there was precedent set, and they would honor the precedent. And now it’s the opposite that’s happening, not that I’m surprised. You and I were talking before, we’re not surprised. We saw this coming. My worry is that this is just the beginning, next they’ll go after gay marriage and maybe Brown versus Board of Education. They already eroded our voting rights a little bit. So, I see fascism down the line here.

Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett each described the country’s abortion law as settled during their respective confirmation hearings. All three were reportedly among a 5-4 majority that included Clarence Thomas and Alito to overturn the landmark case.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com