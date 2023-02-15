Top CNN Producer in Charge of Jake Tapper’s Show Dismissed Over Inappropriate Relationship with Staffer: Reports

A top producer for CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper is no longer with the network after an investigation into an innappropriate relationship with subordinate, according to multiple reports.

The New York Post first reported the news, and Fox News Digital later ran a report confirming the firing. An insider at CNN quoted by Fox said there were complaints about a relationship between executive producer Federico Quadrani and a staffer and direct evidence was apparently brought to Jake Tapper himself.

Reports about Quadrani come only a year after the former CNN president Jeff Zucker found himself embroiled in controversy and ousted after not disclosing a relationship with another executive at the company.

The evidence of the Quadrani affair was reportedly brought to Tapper just as the producer was going through the process of an internal investigation with HR. Tapper had been aware of the investigation, according to reports. Quadrani joined CNN in 2013 and is credited as the executive producer of Tapper’s The Lead.

“Jake was made aware of it and acted quickly. Someone discovered something accidentally, and brought it to Tapper. He delivered it to [human resources], and they were terminated,” a source told the Post.

CNN declined to comment on the matter when Mediaite reached out on the reported situation.

The network has been under a rebranding of sorts since CEO Chris Licht took control, losing hosts like Brian Stelter, shifting schedules, layoffs, adding Bill Maher to the lineup.

