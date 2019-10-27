Top House Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries told NBC’s Chuck Todd that he does not believe the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will be done by end of year.

“We’re not going to put a timeline on this investigation,” Jeffries said. “We’re going to proceed expeditiously and we’re going to proceed comprehensively and fairly in order to get things done. This a matter of urgent national security concern, the president betrayed his oath of office. He’s undermined our national security and the integrity of our elections.”

“This an abuse of power and it is fundamentally about the United States Constitution, that is the timeline that will dictate when we wrap things up,” he continued.

Jeffries, a New York congressman and chair of the House Democratic Caucus, spoke with Meet the Press on Sunday amid news that a successful raid in Syria killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Todd also asked about the Nov. 21 government funding deadline, asking “what are you and your colleagues in House leadership doing to try to avoid a government shutdown?”

Jeffries insisted “the House has done its job … the Senate has failed to act.”

“We expect we will actually come to an agreement to fund the government sooner rather than later, in light of the reckless 35-day government shutdown that took place earlier this year–where Donald Trump was effectively forced into an unconditional surrender,” Jeffries said. “We need to find common ground in order to fund the government.”

