Trevor Reed Accuses White House of Declining to Free Brittney Griner, Other Americans From Russia: ‘They Clearly Have Chosen Not To Do That’

President Joe Biden is not doing enough to free Americans imprisoned in Russia, said former Marine and Russian prisoner himself Trevor Reed — only months after his own release resulting from a prisoner exchange.

WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner and corporate executive Paul Whelan have both been imprisoned in Russia — with the latter having been jailed on spying charges which he denied. Griner, on the other hand, was taken into custody after authorities discovered she was in possession of cannabis oil. There have been widespread calls for the release of both Americans.

Reed believes the White House and President Joe Biden have the “ability” to get the two prisoners released, but has chosen not to do so.

“I can’t say 100 percent what the White House is or is not doing — that’s obviously not public information, but, in my opinion, the White House has the ability to get them out extremely fast, and they clearly have chosen not to do that,” Reed told MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson in a new interview, part of which was previewed on NBC News on Tuesday.

According to Reed, the White House is “not doing enough” to secure the release of Griner and Whelan.

Reed did express gratitude to Biden and the administration for his own release, but pushed the president to “continue doing the right thing” for others.

“He ultimately makes that decision — that decision has to come from the top. And, you know, I’m grateful for that. And I appreciate that,” Reed said. “But I think that, you know, he has the responsibility to continue doing the right thing.”

Griner recently pled guilty to drug possession charges and has been detained since February. She could face up to 10 years in prison. Whelan was arrested in 2018 and convicted of espionage, now serving a 16-year sentence for charges he still says are false.

Watch above via MSNBC.

