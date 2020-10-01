President Donald Trump launched another xenophobic attack against Rep. Ilhan Omar — and bashed refugees — during a Wednesday campaign event in her home state of Minnesota.

Trump also railed against Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders by claiming they had a plan “to inundate your state with a historic flood of refugees.”

Throughout the rally, Trump painted refugees as “dangerous,” claimed they would overwhelm Minnesota, and that Biden “will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp.” The president also attacked Omar over an unproven allegation she was involved in a ballot harvesting plot.

“What is going on with Omar?” Trump said. “I’ve been reading these reports for two years about how corrupt and crooked she is.”

As the crowd chanted “lock her up,” Trump went on to complain that Omar “tells us how to run our country.”

“How the hell did Minnesota elect her? What the hell is wrong with you people?” Trump continued.

The Trump administration informed Congress it intends to accept only 15,000 refugees this fiscal year – a new historic low. — Jennifer Hansler (@jmhansler) October 1, 2020

Minnesota has one of the largest populations of resettled refugees in the country. In the last few years, the Trump administration has reduced the U.S. intake of refugees to historic lows.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly attacked Omar in shockingly-racist terms. Just a week ago, Trump ripped the congresswoman at a rally by attacking her over the fact that she came to America as a Somalian child refugee.

“She is telling us how to run our country,” Trump said at the time. “How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?”

Last year, Trump sparked outrage when he told Omar, along with her fellow progressive congresswomen of color, to “go back” to “the crime-infested places from which they came.” Trump then held a rally where his supporters chanted “send her back” as he bashed Omar in particular.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

