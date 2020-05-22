President Donald Trump made a brief appearance at Friday’s White House briefing to announce he’s calling for houses of worship to be reopened.

The president began by saying the DCD will be issuing guidances for communities of faith before announcing, “Today I am identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues, and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services. Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship. It’s not right. So, I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential.”

“I call upon governors to allow our churches and places of worship to open right now,” he continued. “If there’s any question, they’re going to have to call me, but they’re not going to be successful in that call. These are places that hold our society together and keep our people united. The people are demanding to go to church and synagogue or to their mosque. Many millions of Americans embrace worship as an essential part of life.”

Trump called on governors to “do the right thing” and allow houses of worship to be reopened, threatening, “If they don’t do it, I will override the governors.”

After the brief announcement, the president walked out without taking questions as the briefing continued.

