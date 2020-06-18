MSNBC spoke to several of President Donald Trump’s supporters who shrugged off concerns about holding an indoor campaign rally in the middle of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cal Perry delivered a report from Tulsa on Thursday, where he spoke to Trump fans already waiting in line to attend the president’s rally on Saturday. Oklahoma is one of several states that have seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases, but all the people Perry spoke to showed little to no alarm about that.

“I think if protesters are immune to the corona, maybe Trump supporters are too,” said one supporter, who was recently featured in a viral video singing a hymn to Trump’s reelection.

“Will I put a mask on? I don’t know until I get in there,” another supporter told Perry. A third answered his questions with “I’m not saying that it isn’t real. The numbers do not add up, it is not as bad as people say.”

Perry continued the segment by talking to Stephanie Ruhle, who noted that the Trump campaign is asking rallygoers to sign liability waivers so they can’t sue if they end up catching Covid-19.

The Trump administration has been dismissing fears of a coronavirus resurgence despite health experts warning that the country has not yet moved past the pandemic’s first wave, and that an indoor rally has a greater probability of causing a new outbreak than if it happened outside.

