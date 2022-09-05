‘Trump Judges Do Not Believe in the Rule of Law’: Elie Mystal Slams Special Master Ruling by Trump-Appointed Judge

Elie Mystal blasted a decision by a federal judge on Monday to appoint a special master in the case of government documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Last month, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, where they found a trove of documents that were supposed to be given to the National Archives when Trump left office. Some of the materials were classified.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump in 2020, ruled she will appoint a special master to review “the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege.”

Appearing on Monday’s edition of The ReidOut, Mystal slammed Cannon as a partisan judge. Host Joy Reid asked Mystal how Cannon could have ruled the way she did.

“How on Earth could a judge who made it through law school think that Donald Trump can take the property of the government, the federal government, take it home and then have to have a special master decide whether they can investigate him?” she asked.

“Because she’s biassed and corrupt,” he responded. “I’ve been saying this since he took office. When you allow Republicans to control the courts, you get nothing. Trump judges do not believe in the rule of law. They do not believe in precedent. They do not believe in facts. They do not believe in logic. They just believe in whatever’s going to help Donald Trump and they’ve proven it again and again and again. So when I say you cannot trust Trump judges I don’t know what more evidence you need for that fact.”

Mystal went on to say Trump’s “stupid” claim of executive privilege in this case, does not apply, because only the current president can assert such privilege.

“Privilege goes to the current president,” he said. “We only have one president at a time. So it’s not Trump’s privilege to have. But even if it was, as you point out, with Bill Barr who believes that the executive of the United States is something closer to a king than a president, even Bill Barr says that if he had a privilege, that privilege still goes with the government and not with Trump.”

He went on to say that Trump’s privilege claim is the equivalent of taking Air Force One with him to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office.

