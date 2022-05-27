Trump Rips Biden’s ‘Divisive’ Gun Rhetoric at NRA Convention: ‘Has No Place in Our Politics’

Former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden for using “divisive” rhetoric Friday evening as he addressed a conference for the NRA in Houston.

Trump was listed a scheduled speaker at the conference prior to Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. He announced he would not cancel, and addressed attendees.

After he honored the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered at Robb Elementary School Tuesday, he laid into Democrats.

“Sadly, before the sun had even said on the horrible day of tragedy we witnessed a now-familiar parade of cynical politicians seeking to exploit the tears of sobbing families to increase their own power and take away our constitutional rights,” Trump said. “Every time a disturbed or demented person commits such a hideous crime, there’s always a grotesque effort. by someone in our society to use the suffering of others to advance their own extreme political agenda.”

Trump said mass shootings are politicized in a “repulsive” rush is blame law-abiding gun owners. He then attacked Biden, who blamed gun lobbyists for the Uvalde shooting Tuesday evening.

“When Joe Biden blamed the gun lobby, he was talking about Americans like you,” he said. “Along with countless other Democrats this week, he was shamefully suggesting that Republicans are somehow okay with letting school shootings happen.” he added:

This rhetoric is highly divisive and dangerous, and, most importantly, it’s wrong. Has no place in our politics. As always, in the wake of these tragedies, the various gun control policies being pushed by the left would have done nothing to prevent the horror that took place. Absolutely nothing. Unfortunately, ever since Columbine, we’ve been afflicted by a contagion of school shootings carried out by deeply evil, violent and mentally disturbed young men.

Trump concluded rather than blaming firearms for mass killings, the country should focus on mental health and intervention.

“When people see something, whether on social media or in school, they need to say something,” he said.

Later in the speech, Trump went on to rail against “fake news,” the “rigged” 2020 presidential election, “far-left Democrats,” “Sleepy Eyed Chuck Todd,” and a whole host of other targets common during his political rallies.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

