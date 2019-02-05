Trump Takes Aim at ‘Resistance’ in SOTU Speech: ‘We Must Reject the Politics of Revenge’

President Donald Trump used a portion of State of the Union address to say that the country must abandon politics that are primarily based on vengeance and seizing retribution from enemies.

“We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good,” Trump said. “We must choose between greatness or gridlock, results or resistance, vision or vengeance, incredible progress or pointless destruction. Tonight, I ask you to choose greatness.”

Trump’s speech was predicted to focus on cooperation and bipartisanship, though political observers are skeptical of his sincerity since it doesn’t fit with his usual approach of attacking his enemies on every possible level.

