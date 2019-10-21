President Donald Trump tonight joined Sean Hannity for the full hour and largely reiterated points he’s made before defending his Ukraine call and railing against the Democrats on impeachment.

He also got in a few shots at the media, first swiping at “crazy Anderson Cooper” for not being tougher with his debate question to Joe Biden on Ukraine.

“If that were my sons that took this $168 million from this very questionable.. energy company and they knew nothing about energy — he knew nothing about energy and has a bad track record, including getting thrown out of the Navy, even the way he got into the Navy is interesting in his position — if that were Don Jr. or Eric Trump, who are very outstanding young men, it would be the biggest story of the century,” the president said.

Hannity followed up by remarking, “What does it say about the media? I agree with you.”

The president called the media “corrupt” and made this aside about two publications he publicly trashes all the time, presumably referring to “terminat[ing]” subscriptions:

“The New York Times, which is a fake newspaper. We don’t even want it in the White House anymore, we’re gonna probably terminate that and the Washington Post“.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

