Tucker Carlson Biographer Claims Fox Agreed to Settlement Because It Didn’t Want Murdoch to Testify

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was allegedly dropped by the network as part of its settlement with Dominion because Fox News did not want Rupert Murdoch to testify in court, claimed Chadwick Moore, the author of an upcoming biography of Carlson who cited sources in the know.

During an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance, Moore told host Eric Bolling that “sources who are very close to the situation” with “intimate knowledge” claimed Carlson’s show was dropped by Fox News as part of a condition in the network’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems last month.

“Although Fox felt that they would win the trial with Dominion, they didn’t want Rupert Murdoch to testify. This is what I’m told,” Moore claimed. “And as a condition with the settlement, hours before they were supposed to go to trial, they reached this agreement to pull him off the air.”

“Dominion has denied this, but this is what sources have told me at Fox, that they are sure is the reason,” he said.

Moore revealed that he had “multiple sources” and said they were “people who are very, very close to the situation and who would know, and who I have no reason to believe that they are lying.”

Moore also said that more information would be released in his upcoming biography Tucker, which is scheduled for release in July.

On Monday, Carlson shared a video of Moore claiming that his sources had said Carlson was fired as part of the settlement.

Both Dominion and Fox News have denied the claim, with Fox calling it “categorically false.”

