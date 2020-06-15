Fox News’ Tucker Carlson opened his show Monday night warning viewers, “Black Lives Matter is now more popular than the President of the United States.”

“And not slightly more popular than the president,” Carlson said. “Much more popular.”

He brought up a Rasmussen survey finding 62 percent of people have a favorable opinion of Black Lives Matter, compared to Trump’s approval rating of 43 percent. Carlson also added that it’s more popular than Joe Biden, “America’s religious institutions,” the media, Congress, both parties, etc.

Carlson said the Black Lives Matter movement is basically a “political party” now and possibly “the most single powerful party in the United States.”

He swiped at politicians for “bow[ing]” before the movement, including some Republicans like Mitt Romney, who Carlson said just “want to be on the winning team.”

“Imagine a world where you are punished for questioning the behavior of the president or for insulting your local mayor. You probably can’t imagine that, it’s too bizarre. It’s un-American. But that’s where we are right now. Black Lives Matter has changed the rules, and this is the first new rule: no criticizing Black Lives Matter,” Carlson continued.

After giving some examples, Carlson argued the movement has “singlehandedly revised our moral framework”:

“Yes, black lives do matter. That is a statement of fact. No decent person doubts that is true because it is. And it’s true precisely because every life matters. We are all human beings, every one of us. We have souls. Skin color is irrelevant to moral value. Until recently, this was considered obvious. Saying it was regarded as a virtue. All lives matter equally, all of us were created by God, in the end all of us will die, and nothing can change that, not wealth, not fame, not race. Every life is precisely as valuable as every other life. By the way, that idea forms the basis of the Christian faith. It’s the entire premise behind our founding documents. And yet, suddenly, thanks to Black Lives Matter, you can no longer say it out loud.”

As he railed against the riots and slammed U.S. leaders not speaking out more against the protests, Carlson knocked a lack of leadership across the country, not mentioning the president specifically but swiping at the Justice Department:

“Where is our Justice Department today? Right now? Is there a reason the DOJ hasn’t filed federal conspiracy charges against the people who organized and led these riots? It’s not as if we don’t know who they are, their crimes are on YouTube. You know the reason, Black Lives Matter was involved. It is politically sensitive. No prosecutor wants to be called a racist, as if it’s racist to punish people for crimes they’ve committed. You wonder what the victims of those crimes think. The old people who are beaten to the ground for trying to defend their property, the shop owners whose life savings were stolen or burned. The families of the people murdered during the riots, and there were quite a few of them. No one is defending these people. No one is punhing their attackers. Nobody cares. Imagine how they feel about that. What recourse do they have?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]