Tucker Carlson Reportedly Wants to Return to Air Before His Fox Contract Expires – But Where?

Tucker Carlson is seeking to return to the airwaves in some capacity before his contract with Fox News expires in January 2025, according to a New York Times article published Friday night.

“But he first needs Fox News to agree to a deal that would allow him to work elsewhere, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions, leaving it unclear whether he will be able to start a new chapter in his media career,” the Times noted.

Fox fired Carlson two weeks ago, sending the highly controversial top-rated cable news host packing in a move that shocked the media industry. Private messages from Carlson have been made public in recent weeks, either as part of court filings or via leaks to the media. In one private exchange with a producer, he referred to a senior Fox News communications official as a “cunt.”

Carlson is currently trying to negotiate a release from his Fox contract, which would likely require him to forgo at least some of the millions he is owed through January 2025.

If the former Fox host does become a free agent sooner rather than later, it is anyone’s guess where he’d end up after reportedly making between $15 million and $20 million a year at the network.

Liberal network MSNBC is out, for obvious reasons. CNN cannot be dismissed as easily, though a CNN-Carlson reunion is highly unlikely. CEO Chris Licht has moved the network away from left-of-center programming toward a more moderate lineup since taking over in February 2022. Hiring Carlson would not help that mission and would likely spark an all-out revolt at the network. Besides, Carlson has repeatedly and brutally mocked the network on air.

Newsmax has also been floated as a potential landing spot for Carlson. But the right-wing Fox alternative brings in a fraction of the revenue of the three major cable news channels.

Nevertheless, the network told Mediaite last month that it is “open” to talking to him.

“We have not spoken with Tucker Carlson but Newsmax is always open to a conversation with incredible talent, including Tucker,” the network said in a statement.

If Carlson does move to Newsmax or the even smaller One America News, he will likely have to accept a lesser compensation package than he received at Fox. Though OAN’s CEO has said he “might” offer Carlson $25 million, he may have been joking.

Other possibilities include Carlson turning to podcasting or starting a YouTube show. He could also join an existing online venture or start his own – just as he did with The Daily Caller.

What Carlson does next will be up to him. But first he needs to get out of his Fox contract – or let it expire after the next presidential election.

