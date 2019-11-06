Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show Tucker Carlson Tonight drew a massive 656,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo on Tuesday night, earning the top slot on cable news. He narrowly edged out MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in the demo to become the most viewed show of the day.

With 3.59 million viewers in total, Carlson beat usual Fox News ratings kingpin Sean Hannity, who received 3.42 million total viewers and 564,000 viewers in the demo on his 9 p.m. show Hannity.

The Rachel Maddow Show, another frequent ratings winner, came in at 3.38 million viewers, just under Carlson and Hannity, but beat the latter in the 25-54 demo with 623,000 viewers.

Also at MSNBC, Nicole Wallace’s 4 p.m show Deadline: White House beat Fox’s 4 p.m. show Your World With Neil Cavuto in total viewership, but Neil Cavuto narrowly took the prize for the demo, with 264,000 viewers to Wallace’s 233,000.

MSNBC beat Fox News in total viewers and the demo at 11 p.m. with Brian Williams beating out Shannon Bream. The 11th Hour received 2 million viewers and 375,000 in the demo, while Fox News @ Night received 1.5 million and 260,000 respectively.

The most viewed show on CNN Tuesday was Chris Cuomo’s 9 p.m. Cuomo Prime Time, at 1.44 million viewers and 446,000 in the demo, followed by Don Lemon’s 10 p.m. show CNN Tonight at 1.33 million viewers and 441,000 in the demo.

Anderson Cooper’s 8 p.m. CNN show Anderson Cooper 360 came in at 1.22 million viewers (with 328,000 in the demo), while Jake Tapper’s 4 p.m. The Lead With Jake Tapper came in at 922,000 viewers and 176,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]