Bill Gates Goes After Warren on Wealth Tax, Won’t Commit to Backing Her Over Trump: Voting for Whoever’s ‘More Professional’

Wall Street has not been shy in expressing reservations over Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) presidential candidacy — given her desire to install a wealth tax. Now, you can add one of the world’s richest people to the list of those who are less than thrilled by the prospect of a Warren presidency.

Speaking at a forum in New York with New York Times writer Andrew Ross Sorkin, Microsoft founder Bill Gates came off as far from enthusiastic about Warren 2020. Speaking about the wealth tax, Gates said there’s a limit to what he would be willing to pay.

“If I had to pay $20 billion, it’s fine,” Gates said. “But when you say I should pay $100 billion, then I’m starting to do a little math about what I have left over.”

Sorkin asked Gates if he’d consider sitting down with the Massachusetts senator.

“I’m not sure how open minded she is — or that she’d even be willing to sit down with somebody who has large amounts of money,” Gates said.

Then, Sorkin posed a scenario which, for the moment, is a hypothetical — albeit one which appears to have more of a chance of happening by the day. The Times writer asked Gates who he would back in a general election: Warren or President Donald Trump.

And despite being a vocal Trump critic in the past, Gates would not commit to supporting Warren to defeat the president.

“I’m not going to make political declarations,” Gates said. “But I do think no matter what policy somebody has in mind … whoever I decide will have the more professional approach in the current situation, probably is the thing I will weigh the most. And I hope that the more professional candidate is an electable candidate.”

Watch above, via The New York Times. (The relevant portion begins at approximately the 5:00 mark.)

