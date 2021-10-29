Tucker Carlson Uses Lincoln Project’s Stupid Stunt to Defend Special Suggesting January 6 Was a False Flag

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson used the incredibly dumb stunt the Lincoln Project pulled in Virginia to defend his documentary suggesting January 6 was a false flag.

The anti-Trump Republican group took credit for the people who stood by Glenn Youngkin’s bus Friday and dressed like the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville four years ago.

They said this was about holding Youngkin to account for his ties to Donald Trump, given Trump’s widely-condemned comments about Charlottesville, but they received an avalanche of criticism for pulling this unbelievably deceptive stunt days ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Reacting to these shenanigans, Carlson made a clear reference to the backlash over his insane upcoming documentary featuring a quote from someone calling January 6 a false flag.

It’s a shocking and remarkable story but the timing of it is also pretty incredible. It was just, I don’t know, maybe 12 hours ago that the rest of the country was lectured by Liz Cheney, by Nancy Pelosi, by the entire edifice of the American left that false flags aren’t real. Nobody in this country, no political actor would ever pretend to be somebody else in order to discredit political opponents, that’s a conspiracy theory. It’s racist actually even to suggest that. And yet that’s what this looks like. In fact, that’s what this was.

The preview Carlson showed for his upcoming Fox Nation series “Patriot Purge” features one individual saying, “False flags have happened in this country. One of which may have been January 6th.”

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera publicly called “bullshit” on Carlson for the false flag language, and several others at Fox News expressed their shock to Mediaite’s Colby Hall.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who Carlson directly referenced Friday, was one of the major voices calling him out. Carlson responded to her Thursday night calling her a “coward” for refusing to come on his show.

On Friday morning Cheney’s office posted their email exchange with Fox News and said Carlson “completely omitted the rational reason why Liz Cheney won’t participate in his dangerous efforts.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

