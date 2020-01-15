Watch a Beaming Lou Dobbs Proudly Play Trump’s Gushing Shoutout to Him at China Trade Event

Lou Dobbs regularly praises President Donald Trump for the work he’s done as president and Trump has responded in kind by thanking and praising Dobbs for praising him.

Dobbs was in attendance at the White House today during the president’s event signing the phase one China trade deal. POTUS gave shoutouts to a lot of people at the event, “the great Lou Dobbs” included.

“You know, at first, he said, he is the best since Reagan. Then he got to know me more and more and he said he is even better than Reagan,” Trump said. “Then a few weeks ago, somebody told me – and I watch all the time – somebody has a very important show, actually, tremendous audience and very, everybody in this room watches, but Lou Dobbs says he is the greatest of them all. I said does that include Washington and Lincoln? And he said yes.”

In between segments showing his interview with Vice President Mike Pence, Dobbs tonight took a moment to say, “President Trump graciously gave me a shoutout. It was generous and I greatly appreciate his kind words.”

He showed the clip of the president’s remarks and said, “Thank you, Mr. President, and yes, I was for real.”

This is not the first time Dobbs has taken time on his show to thank Trump for praising Dobbs for praising Trump.

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

