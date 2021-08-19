Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade considers himself a military expert and shared remarkably harsh words for President Joe Biden and top military brass for how they have managed the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Kilmeade has never served in the military, but he has coached youth soccer teams. More importantly, he appears to be an expert in Stratego, the Milton Bradley board game designed for kids not clever enough to play chess.

At issue is the disastrous withdrawal of US troops from war-torn Afghanistan and the immediate take over by the Taliban. The withdrawal was negotiated by former President Donald Trump, who negotiated with the Taliban to take over and openly expected them to take out terrorists. However, that’s not a part of the story that Kilmeade ever likes to mention on the conservative opinion morning show.

As Thursday’s episode of Fox & Friends opened, the discussion devolved into rather heated criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the unfolding foreign policy crisis, which by the way, was a similar discussion happening on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

But it was Kilmeade’s insights on military strategy that cuts through the typical political media fodder. “We have men and women in face paint and wear camouflage who wouldn’t leave a dead army member behind enemy lines,” he said, adding with exasperation. “And you are leaving American citizens there? And Joe Biden says this was unavoidable?”

“If you played a game of Stratego, you bulk up with forces, and then when you get people out, you send the military out,” he concluded.

The Pentagon has not yet responded to Kilmeade’s insightful “Stratego Doctrine,” nor is it clear how an evacuation of troops from a war-torn and tribal country is in any way comparable to a strategy board game designed for 8-year-olds. Still, Kilmeade seems to be on to something special here, and it’s likely only a matter of time that the Defense Department heeds Kilmeade’s expert advice.

