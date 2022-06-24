WATCH: Here’s the Ivanka Trump Documentary Interview Over Jan 6th That Reportedly Had Her Freaked Out

Here’s a news development that may surprise absolutely nobody: Ivanka Trump is two-faced. Or, she talks out of both sides of her mouth. Or, she’s duplicitous, prone to say whatever will please the audience in front of her, over remaining principled and consistent.

Evidence for this harsh but fair assessment? Last night Don Lemon Tonight aired interview footage from Alex Holder’s Discovery+ documentary Unprecedented, which only very recently came to light after the filmmaker received a congressional subpoena by the House Select Committee seeking behind-the-scenes footage of former President Donald Trump and his closest allies, including, of course, family members.

When news broke of the subpoena, reports surfaced that allies were “blindsided” that the footage would be released. Maggie Haberman told New Day “My understanding is that there is some anxiety among some family members about what might have been said. Again, not necessarily for legal reasons, but just because there are things like what we just discussed, which are at odds with other statements that have been made.”

And now that interview footage has seen the light of day, now we know why.

Ivanka Trump said this to the documentary filmmaker in defense of her father’s baseless quest to overturn the election results of 2020:

I think that, as the president has said, every single vote needs to be counted and needs to be heard, and he campaigned for the voiceless, and I think a lot of Americans feel very disenfranchised right now, and really questioned the sanctity of our elections, and that is not right. It’s not acceptable, and he has to take on this fight. Look. You fight for what you love the most, and he loves this country and this country’s people, and he wants to make sure that their voice is heard, and not muted, and will continue to fight, until every legal remedy is exhuasted, and that’s what he should do.

One can parse the words more granularly, but that’s a column for another day. Close observers of the January 6th hearings, however, will note that her messaging here is notably different than that which she said under oath, and was aired for the world to see.

When asked by a committee staffer “How did that affect your perspective about the election when Attorney General Barr made that statement?” Ms. Trump replied “It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr. So, I accepted what he was saying.”

For the record, Attorney General Bill Barr called Trump’s allegations of a stolen election “bullshit” before he resigned wanting no part of what could be a criminal conspiracy to defraud Americans.

What a shit show.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.