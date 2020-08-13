WATCH LIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Holds White House Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a press briefing Thursday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes hours after Donald Trump’s extensive conversation with Fox Business, so there’s a high probability McEnany will face questions about Trump’s remarks from that interview. Trump escalated his attack on mail-in voting during the interview by blaming Democrats for the stalled Congressional negotiations over a coronavirus stimulus package. The reason for this, according to Trump, is that Democrats are pushing for billions of dollars to fund the postal service, and Trump said he’s withholding funds to limit their efforts to promote mail-in voting.

Top economic adviser Larry Kudlow expanded on this in his own interview by blaming stalled discussions on “voting rights” being part of the Democrat wish list.

The briefing is also likely to include remarks on the peace deal forged between Israel and the United Arab Emirates earlier in the day. Trump touted the deal as a diplomatic breakthrough his administration facilitated, saying “I wanted it to be called the Donald J. Trump Accord but I didn’t think the press would understand that.”

Other topics that might arise include Bob Woodward’s upcoming book, the administration’s push to re-open schools, and the attacks 2020 Democratic running mates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris leveled at Trump during their first joint event.

