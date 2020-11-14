comScore

WATCH LIVE: Trump Supporters March on D.C. to Protest Election Results

By MediaiteNov 14th, 2020, 1:47 pm
MAGA March on D.C.

Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump flooded into Washington, D.C. on Saturday to protest the results of the election, carrying signs like “Stop the Steal” and calling the election a fraud.

A number of news outlets are reporting from the ground, including MSNBC which was confronted by Trump supporters shouting “fake news” during a live shot. Trump himself greeted the crowds on Saturday morning on the way to his golf course.

Below find the live streams available from Ruptly and USA Today. C-SPAN and Reuters also have all day coverage on their social streams.

For any further updates from D.C. stay with Mediaite.

