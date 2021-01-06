President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the United States Capitol on Wednesday, forcing members of the House and Senate to lockdown or evacuate.

Vice President Mike Pence was also evacuated from the Capitol as his own supporters breached the building, delaying the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory .

Several Trump supporters have already made their way into the Senate and House chambers, while others continue to violently clash with the police outside.

Watch live, via PBS News.

