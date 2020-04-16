Despite the Pentagon strongly downplaying the possibility and no evidence to support the conclusion, Lou Dobbs suggested that the coronavirus could be a biological weapon, and proposed that the United States go to war with China over the outbreak.

In an interview Thursday with K.T. McFarland, who served as deputy national security advisor under President Donald Trump, Dobbs floated the possibility that the coronavirus was created by China as a biological weapon.

“If this turns out to be a biological weapon, K.T., if this happens to be a conscious and overt act on the part of the Chinese military — and we know that biological warfare is part of their military doctrine, a significant part, just as cyber warfare or any other — if this were to turn out to be that, what should be the response?” Dobbs said. “Because I’m not interested in two and three year programs … This country is not operating in the 21st century if we think we have time to retool, reposition, repurpose. We have to have an answer now.”

On Tuesday, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said the “weight of evidence” indicates that the coronavirus was “natural” — although he added that the conclusion is not yet certain. Fox News anchor Bret Baier reported Wednesday that his sources are “increasingly confident” that the virus originated in a lab, but stressed that those sources did not say it was a bioweapon.

No matter the origin of the virus, though, Dobbs floated the prospect of war with China.

“If we don’t go to war over the loss of … 31,000 American lives, what do we go to war over?” Dobbs said. “When do we quit sending strong letters and talking tough? At what point are there consequences for this kind of behavior? Because whether they did it intentionally or not, we do know this: That virus was unleashed on the world, and they lied, and that is the same as making it an intentional and conscious act of warfare, as far as I’m concerned.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

