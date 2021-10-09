‘We’re Not Gonna Take It Anymore’: Supporter at Trump Rally Tells MSNBC She Sees ‘Civil War Coming’

At the Donald Trump rally in Des Moines, Iowa, MSNBC reporter Gary Grumbach interviewed supporters who have been arriving for days to the fairgrounds, including one woman who told him that a new Civil War is coming.

During Alex Witt Reports on Saturday, Grumbach noted that in Iowa, Trump is polling higher now even than when he was president, and higher than both Gov. Kim Reynolds and popular long-time Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.

“Another question in the poll was about whether people think the country is on the right track or going off on the wrong track,” he continued. “70% of the country said they believe it’s going on the wrong track, and that does sort of line up of what we’re seeing in terms of Biden approval ratings from Quinnipiac and others.”

Grumbach then caveated those results to add unrelatedly that Trump isn’t having an easy time all around due to investigations such as the ones in New York, before returning to Iowa rallygoer sentiments.

“But I talked to folks out here who are simply just angry. They’re upset with the way the country is going right now, and frankly, they’re upset with the way the Republican party is handling everything,” he said, introducing his earlier talk with one attendee who was particularly candid.

“I think the Republicans are about as weak as they possibly could be in congress. You have maybe six that are worth their salt,” said the supporter, listing Sens. Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Rand Paul (but, noticeably, not Grassley) among the good ones, and saying there are “two or three others.”

“The rest of them are just the same as the Democrats,” she said. “They’ve been there too long. They’re establishment. They don’t care about the American people because they’re in their elite little tower.”

She then went for it.

“So we’re just sick of it, you know, and we’re not gonna take it anymore,” she declared. “I see a civil war coming. I do. I see civil war coming.”

The clip ended and Grumbach continued.

“A civil war coming. That’s what she said, and that’s the sentiment that we’re hearing from a number of people on the ground here today at Trump’s rally,” he said.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com