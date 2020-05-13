Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) slammed Republicans for focusing on “ridiculous conspiracy theories” instead of the Covid-19 pandemic on MSNBC Wednesday afternoon.

“This is amazing to me,” Schumer said. “What alternative universe do they live in? Spending their time with discredited conspiracy theories against Obama, against Biden, instead of dealing with with the greatest crisis we had in America in decades and decades and decades. What universe are they in? What is in their heads?”

President Donald Trump has been outspoken against former president Barack Obama and his administration since all charges against Micheal Flynn were dropped by the DOJ last week. After a leaked Obama phone call revealed him tearing into the president, Trump has called for investigations into “#Obamagate.”

“The White House has censured agency-after-agency. They’ve gotten their minions and Fox News and everyone else to personally and vitriolically attack people who tell the truth,” Schumer said. “I’ll tell you something, in this huge crisis, if you avoid the truth, you’re going to make it worse. And you’re going to make it worse for everybody, including I would say to the Republican party and Donald Trump, for yourselves.”

Schumer called Obama’s response “very restrained” and called on Republicans to have more oversight hearings about Covid-19 testing and small business lending.

“They don’t believe in truth. That’s the problem,” Schumer said. “There’s truth. There are facts. Dr. [Anthony] Fauci talks about facts. They don’t argue with him. They call him names.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

