‘When is Enough, Enough?!’ CNN’s S.E. Cupp Blasts Tucker Carlson’s ‘Cauldron of Hate Metastasizing in Our Country’

CNNs’ S.E. Cupp appeared to get somewhat emotional as she called out Tucker Carlson and other former friends and colleagues for what she sees as their spreading the sort of hateful venom that inspired the Buffalo mass shooter.

Cupp appeared on CNN’s New Day following a news segment that showed Tucker Carlson espousing “great replacement theory” — the very theory believed to have motivated the gunman who killed 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store.

The shooter left a 180-page manifesto, reviewed by Mediaite, that featured the very same “replacement theory” rhetoric featured on Tucker Carlson Tonight. Carlson has come under heavy criticism for repeatedly promoting white replacement theory.

“Everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it, the white replacement theory,” Carlson said last fall, the clip of which aired on New Day. “No, this is a voting rights question. I have less political power because they are importing a brand-new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that?” Carlson has also said that he is opposed to political violence.

“This policy is called the great replacement, the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far away countries,” Carlson said on his show in the Fall of 2021. “They brag about it all the time, but if you dare to say it’s happening, they will scream at you with maximum hysteria.”

On New Day, John Berman noted those are longer “extreme” beliefs, given an AP poll showing that 33% of Americans also appear to be in agreement with replacement theory concerns.

Cupp pointed to the rise in hate crimes and extremism before saying, “Folks on the right don’t even acknowledge that that is real. Tucker Carlson has said right-wing extremism doesn’t exist, it’s not a thing. So there’s the disinformation, the conspiracy theories, the racism, turning people against each other, the fear-mongering. It’s this cauldron of hate and it’s metastasizing in our country.”

The former Fox News contributor and Republican pundit then appealed to her former cohorts and friends.

“I just want to say to these people who used to be colleagues and friends, what are you doing? When is it going to be enough? We’ve had an insurrection, we have a rise in hate crimes, we have these horrific shootings where people are telling you exactly why they’re doing it, because of stuff you’re saying,” she said.

“When is it going to be enough?” she asked. “When would you have reached your disgusting, gross goal? And when will you stop feeling completely disconnected from all of this? Like you’ve done nothing to get us from A to B. When will it be enough?”

Watch above via CNN.

